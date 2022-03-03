Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kidwai Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kidwai Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 215) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kidwai Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahesh Chandra won Kidwai Nagar constituency seat securing 111407 votes, beating INC candidate Ajay Kapoor by a margin of 33983 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kidwai Nagar constituency were 354693. Of that, 2,04,017 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

