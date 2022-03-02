Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kishani Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kishani Assembly Constituency (AC No. 109) in Mainpuri district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kishani Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Brajesh Kumar won Kishani constituency seat securing 80,475 votes, beating BJP candidate Sunil Kumar by a margin of 16,529 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kishani constituency were 2,98,559. Of that, 1,78,445 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kishani assembly constituency.