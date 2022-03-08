Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kithore Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kithore Assembly Constituency (AC No. 46) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kithore Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satyavir Tyagi won Kithore constituency seat securing 90622 votes, beating SP candidate Shahid Manzoor by a margin of 10822 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kithore constituency were 338755. Of that, 2,41,655 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

