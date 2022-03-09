Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Koil Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Koil Assembly Constituency (AC No. 75) in Aligarh district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Koil Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anil Parashar won Koil constituency seat securing 93814 votes, beating SP candidate Shaz Ishaq Urf Ajju Ishaq by a margin of 50963 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Koil constituency were 363057. Of that, 2,27,007 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

