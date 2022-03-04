Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Koraon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Koraon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 265) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Koraon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajmani won Koraon constituency seat securing 100427 votes, beating INC candidate Ram Kripal by a margin of 53696 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Koraon constituency were 329333. Of that, 1,93,019 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Koraon assembly constituency.