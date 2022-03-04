Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kunda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kunda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 246) in Pratapgarh district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kunda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh won Kunda constituency seat securing 136597 votes, beating BJP candidate Janki Sharan by a margin of 1,03,647 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kunda constituency were 342877. Of that, 1,97,046 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

