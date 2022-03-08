Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kundarki Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kundarki Assembly Constituency (AC No. 29) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kundarki Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Mohammad Rizwan won Kundarki constituency seat securing 110561 votes, beating BJP candidate Ramveer Singh by a margin of 10821 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kundarki constituency were 370262. Of that, 2,63,160 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kundarki assembly constituency.