Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kushinagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kushinagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 333) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kushinagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajnikant Mani Tripathi won Kushinagar constituency seat securing 97132 votes, beating BSP candidate Rajesh Pratap Rav Alias Banti Bhaiya by a margin of 48103 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kushinagar constituency were 354951. Of that, 2,01,341 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

