Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Kushinagar Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kushinagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2022, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 20:02 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kushinagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 333) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kushinagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajnikant Mani Tripathi won Kushinagar constituency seat securing 97132 votes, beating BSP candidate Rajesh Pratap Rav Alias Banti Bhaiya by a margin of 48103 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kushinagar constituency were 354951. Of that, 2,01,341 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kushinagar assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 