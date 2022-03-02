Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lakhimpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lakhimpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 142) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lakhimpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Yogesh Verma won Lakhimpur constituency seat securing 122677 votes, beating SP candidate Utkarsh Verma Madhur by a margin of 37748 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lakhimpur constituency were 393426. Of that, 2,53,188 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lakhimpur assembly constituency.