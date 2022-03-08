Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lalganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lalganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 351) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lalganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Azad Ari Mardan won Lalganj constituency seat securing 72715 votes, beating BJP candidate Daroga Prasad Saroj by a margin of 2227 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lalganj constituency were 383486. Of that, 2,01,523 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

