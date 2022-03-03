Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lalitpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lalitpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 226) in Lalitpur district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lalitpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ramratan Kushwaha won Lalitpur constituency seat securing 156942 votes, beating SP candidate Jyoti Singh by a margin of 68255 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lalitpur constituency were 453315. Of that, 3,12,991 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lalitpur assembly constituency.