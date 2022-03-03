Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lambhua Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lambhua Assembly Constituency (AC No. 190) in Sultanpur district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lambhua Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Deomani Dwivedi won Lambhua constituency seat securing 78627 votes, beating BSP candidate Vinod Singh by a margin of 12903 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lambhua constituency were 350944. Of that, 1,99,907 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lambhua assembly constituency.