Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Loni Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Loni Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Loni Assembly Constituency (AC No. 53) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Loni Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nandkishor won Loni constituency seat securing 113088 votes, beating BSP candidate Zakir Ali by a margin of 42813 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Loni constituency were 456713. Of that, 2,72,892 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Loni assembly constituency.