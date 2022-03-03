Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lucknow Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lucknow Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 175) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lucknow Cantt. Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Reeta Joshi won Lucknow Cantt. constituency seat securing 95402 votes, beating SP candidate Aparna Yadav by a margin of 33796 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lucknow Cantt. constituency were 368311. Of that, 1,86,283 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

