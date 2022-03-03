Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lucknow Central Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lucknow Central Assembly Constituency (AC No. 174) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lucknow Central Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Brijesh Pathak won Lucknow Central constituency seat securing 78400 votes, beating SP candidate Ravidas Mehrotra by a margin of 5094 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lucknow Central constituency were 366952. Of that, 1,94,201 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

