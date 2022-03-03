Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lucknow East Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lucknow East Assembly Constituency (AC No. 173) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lucknow East Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tandan "gopal Ji" won Lucknow East constituency seat securing 135167 votes, beating INC candidate Anurag Singh by a margin of 79230 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lucknow East constituency were 422793. Of that, 2,26,368 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Lucknow East assembly constituency.