Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lucknow North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lucknow North Assembly Constituency (AC No. 172) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lucknow North Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr.Neeraj Bora won Lucknow North constituency seat securing 109315 votes, beating SP candidate Abhishek Mishr by a margin of 27276 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lucknow North constituency were 403296. Of that, 2,25,077 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

