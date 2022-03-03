Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Lucknow West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Lucknow West Assembly Constituency (AC No. 171) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Lucknow West Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Shrivastav won Lucknow West constituency seat securing 93022 votes, beating SP candidate Mod Rehan by a margin of 13072 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lucknow West constituency were 387874. Of that, 2,16,919 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

