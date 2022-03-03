Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Madhaugarh Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Madhaugarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 03 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 20:00 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Madhaugarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 219) in Jalaun district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Madhaugarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Moolchandra Singh won Madhaugarh constituency seat securing 108737 votes, beating BSP candidate Girish Kumar by a margin of 45985 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Madhaugarh constituency were 431297. Of that, 2,50,039 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Madhaugarh assembly constituency.

