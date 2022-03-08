Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Madhuban Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Madhuban Assembly Constituency (AC No. 353) in Mau district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Madhuban Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan won Madhuban constituency seat securing 86238 votes, beating INC candidate Amresh Chand by a margin of 29415 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Madhuban constituency were 377976. Of that, 2,13,536 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

