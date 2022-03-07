Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mahadewa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mahadewa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 311) in Basti district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mahadewa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ravi Kumar Sonkar won Mahadewa constituency seat securing 82429 votes, beating BSP candidate Doodhram by a margin of 25884 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mahadewa constituency were 341194. Of that, 1,97,086 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mahadewa assembly constituency.