Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Maharajganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Maharajganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 318) in Maharajganj district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Maharajganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jaimangal won Maharajganj constituency seat securing 125154 votes, beating BSP candidate Nirmesh Mangal by a margin of 68361 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Maharajganj constituency were 386617. Of that, 2,44,643 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

