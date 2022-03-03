Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Maharajpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Maharajpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 217) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Maharajpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satish Mahana won Maharajpur constituency seat securing 132394 votes, beating BSP candidate Manoj Kumar Shukla by a margin of 91826 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Maharajpur constituency were 409049. Of that, 2,35,372 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Maharajpur assembly constituency.