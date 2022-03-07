Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Mahasi Constituency Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mahasi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 07 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 12:31 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mahasi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 285) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mahasi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sureshwar Singh won Mahasi constituency seat securing 104654 votes, beating INC candidate Ali Akbar by a margin of 58969 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mahasi constituency were 322816. Of that, 1,93,936 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mahasi assembly constituency.

