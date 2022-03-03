Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mahmoodabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mahmoodabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 151) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mahmoodabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Narendra Singh Verma won Mahmoodabad constituency seat securing 81469 votes, beating BJP candidate Asha Maurya by a margin of 1906 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mahmoodabad constituency were 290920. Of that, 2,08,764 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

