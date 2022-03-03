Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mahoba Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mahoba Assembly Constituency (AC No. 230) in Mahoba district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mahoba Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Goswami won Mahoba constituency seat securing 88291 votes, beating SP candidate Siddh Gopal Sahu by a margin of 31387 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mahoba constituency were 298835. Of that, 1,94,553 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mahoba assembly constituency.