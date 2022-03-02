Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Maholi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Maholi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 145) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Maholi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shashank Trivedi won Maholi constituency seat securing 80938 votes, beating SP candidate Anoop Kumar Gupta by a margin of 3717 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Maholi constituency were 351909. Of that, 2,40,034 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Maholi assembly constituency.