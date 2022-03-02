Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mainpuri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mainpuri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 107) in Mainpuri district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mainpuri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav won Mainpuri constituency seat securing 75787 votes, beating BJP candidate Ashok Kumar by a margin of 8831 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mainpuri constituency were 326542. Of that, 1,95,656 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mainpuri assembly constituency.