Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Majhawan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Majhawan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 397) in Mirzapur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Majhawan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shuchismita Maurya won Majhawan constituency seat securing 107839 votes, beating BSP candidate Ramesh Chand Bind by a margin of 41159 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Majhawan constituency were 376709. Of that, 2,38,514 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Majhawan assembly constituency.