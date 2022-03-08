Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Malhani Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Malhani Assembly Constituency (AC No. 367) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Malhani Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Parasnath Yadav won Malhani constituency seat securing 69351 votes, beating NINSHAD candidate Dhananjay Singh by a margin of 21210 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Malhani constituency were 345857. Of that, 2,05,958 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

