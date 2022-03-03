Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Malihabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Malihabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 168) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Malihabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jai Devi won Malihabad constituency seat securing 94677 votes, beating SP candidate Rajbala by a margin of 22668 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Malihabad constituency were 340477. Of that, 2,26,032 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

