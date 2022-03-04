Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Manikpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Manikpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 237) in Chitrakoot district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Manikpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate R.K. Singh Patel won Manikpur constituency seat securing 84988 votes, beating INC candidate Sampat Pal by a margin of 44464 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Manikpur constituency were 325694. Of that, 1,90,805 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Manikpur assembly constituency.