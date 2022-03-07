Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mankapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mankapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 300) in Gonda district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mankapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ramapati Shastri won Mankapur constituency seat securing 102862 votes, beating BSP candidate Ramesh Chandra by a margin of 60161 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mankapur constituency were 318835. Of that, 1,76,752 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

