Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mant Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mant Assembly Constituency (AC No. 82) in Mathura district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mant Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Shyam Sunder Sharma won Mant constituency seat securing 65862 votes, beating RLD candidate Yogesh Chaudhary by a margin of 432 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mant constituency were 316496. Of that, 2,09,344 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

