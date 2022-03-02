Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Marhara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Marhara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 105) in Etah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Marhara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Virendra won Marhara constituency seat securing 92,507 votes, beating SP candidate Amit Gaurav by a margin of 33,432 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Marhara constituency were 296197. Of that, 1,89,988 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Marhara assembly constituency.