Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Marihan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Marihan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 399) in Mirzapur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Marihan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rama Shankar Singh won Marihan constituency seat securing 106517 votes, beating INC candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi by a margin of 46598 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Marihan constituency were 344921. Of that, 2,35,686 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Marihan assembly constituency.