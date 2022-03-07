Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Matera Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Matera Assembly Constituency (AC No. 284) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Matera Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Yasar Shah won Matera constituency seat securing 79188 votes, beating BJP candidate Arun Veer Singh by a margin of 1595 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Matera constituency were 324805. Of that, 1,98,008 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Matera assembly constituency.