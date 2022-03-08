Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mau Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mau Assembly Constituency (AC No. 356) in Mau district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mau Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Mukhtar Anshari won Mau constituency seat securing 96793 votes, beating SBSP candidate Mahendra Rajbhar by a margin of 8698 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mau constituency were 442270. Of that, 2,64,290 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mau assembly constituency.