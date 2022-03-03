Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mauranipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mauranipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 224) in Jhansi district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mauranipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Biharilal Arya won Mauranipur constituency seat securing 98905 votes, beating SP candidate Dr.Rashmi Arya by a margin of 16971 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mauranipur constituency were 402071. Of that, 2,65,247 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

