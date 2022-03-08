Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Meerapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Meerapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 16) in Muzaffarnagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Meerapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana won Meerapur constituency seat securing 69035 votes, beating SP candidate Liyakat Ali by a margin of 193 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Meerapur constituency were 294158. Of that, 2,03,315 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Meerapur assembly constituency.
