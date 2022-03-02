Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Meerganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Meerganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 119) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Meerganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. D.C. Verma won Meerganj constituency seat securing 108789 votes, beating BSP candidate Sultan Beg by a margin of 54500 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Meerganj constituency were 324812. Of that, 2,08,527 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Meerganj assembly constituency.