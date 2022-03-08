Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Meerut Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Meerut Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 47) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Meerut Cantt. Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satya Prakash Agarwal won Meerut Cantt. constituency seat securing 132518 votes, beating BSP candidate Satendra Solanki by a margin of 76619 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Meerut Cantt. constituency were 401849. Of that, 2,35,816 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

