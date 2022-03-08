Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Meerut Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Meerut Assembly Constituency (AC No. 48) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Meerut Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Rafiq Ansari won Meerut constituency seat securing 103217 votes, beating BJP candidate Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai by a margin of 28769 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Meerut constituency were 302214. Of that, 1,94,778 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Meerut assembly constituency.