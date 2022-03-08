Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Meerut South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Meerut South Assembly Constituency (AC No. 49) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Meerut South Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Somendra Tomar won Meerut South constituency seat securing 113225 votes, beating BSP candidate Haji Mohammad Yaqub by a margin of 35395 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Meerut South constituency were 428854. Of that, 2,69,395 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Meerut South assembly constituency.