Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mehnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mehnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 352) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mehnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Kalpnath Paswan won Mehnagar constituency seat securing 69037 votes, beating SBSP candidate Manjoo Saroj by a margin of 5412 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mehnagar constituency were 386952. Of that, 1,99,643 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mehnagar assembly constituency.