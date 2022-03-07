Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Mehnaun Constituency Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mehnaun Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 14:10 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mehnaun Assembly Constituency (AC No. 295) in Gonda district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mehnaun Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vinay Kumar won Mehnaun constituency seat securing 84304 votes, beating BSP candidate Arshad Ali Khan by a margin of 36378 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mehnaun constituency were 356065. Of that, 2,04,952 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mehnaun assembly constituency.

