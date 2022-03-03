Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mehroni Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mehroni Assembly Constituency (AC No. 227) in Lalitpur district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mehroni Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Manohar Lal won Mehroni constituency seat securing 159291 votes, beating BSP candidate Feran Lal by a margin of 99564 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Mehroni constituency were 414998. Of that, 3,03,661 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mehroni assembly constituency.