Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Meja Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Meja Assembly Constituency (AC No. 259) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Meja Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Neelam Karwariya won Meja constituency seat securing 67807 votes, beating SP candidate Ram Sewak Singh Patel by a margin of 19843 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Meja constituency were 310775. Of that, 1,78,725 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Meja assembly constituency.