Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Milak Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Milak Assembly Constituency (AC No. 38) in Rampur district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Milak Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajbala won Milak constituency seat securing 89861 votes, beating SP candidate Vijay Singh by a margin of 16667 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Milak constituency were 338757. Of that, 2,14,857 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

