Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Milkipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Milkipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 273) in Faizabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Milkipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gorakh Nath won Milkipur constituency seat securing 86960 votes, beating SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad by a margin of 28276 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Milkipur constituency were 341888. Of that, 1,97,139 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Milkipur assembly constituency.